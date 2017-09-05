The Central Finland Police Department states in a press release that the officers arrived at the reception centre before noon to take individuals subject to removal orders into custody for their eventual removal from Finland. The officers, however, encountered a group of protesters who sought to prevent them from carrying out the task.

Police officers resorted to pepper spray to carry out a removal operation outside a reception centre in Jyväskylä, Central Finland, on Monday.

“The officers had to retreat into the residence of the individuals to be taken into custody after encountering the group of protesters. The protesters prevented the officers from leaving the residence and additional units had to be called to the scene,” the press release reads.

The additional units ensured that the situation outside the reception centre remained under control. A line of communication was established with the protesters but they refused to vacate the area surrounding the residence. Crowd control officers were ultimately required to ensure the individuals subject to removal orders could be escorted to a police car and removed from the reception centre.

“The police had to resort to pepper spray after coming under attack while escorting the individuals,” the press release reads.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT

Photo: Juha Sorri – Lehtikuva

Source: Uusi Suomi