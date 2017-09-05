Deputy Chancellor of Justice Kimmo Hakonen reveals in a press release that there is probable cause to suspect that Nissinen was involved in the process of buying management coaching services from Deep Lead for the Office of the Prosecutor General. Nissinen’s brother is the board chairman and majority owner of the management consulting firm based in Lahti.

Matti Nissinen, the Prosecutor General of Finland, will be formally charged with violation of official duty, the Office of the Chancellor of Justice announced on Monday.

The Ministry of Justice on Thursday announced that Nissinen has been suspended indefinitely from office on grounds that the criminal allegations have impaired his ability to perform the duties of the Prosecutor General. The decision to suspend him from office was made after he chose not to ask for a second extension to the self-initiated leave of absence he had been on since the allegations became public in March, 2017.

“I would’ve been ready to resume carrying out my duties,” he stated to Helsingin Sanomat on 30 August.

Nissinen denied all criminal allegations throughout the pre-trial investigation but has admitted in public to having acted erroneously, the newspaper also writes.

The Office of the Prosecutor General acquired management coaching services worth a total of 74,000 euros from Deep Lead. Nissinen is believed to have been involved in the procurement process in 2007–2017.

The charges brought against him will be considered by the Supreme Court of Finland.

Aleksi Teivainen ­- HT

Photo: Heikki Saukkomaa – Lehtikuva