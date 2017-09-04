The third suspect was released from detention on Friday, 1 September, according to a press release from KRP .

The National Bureau of Investigation (KRP) has revealed that all three men detained on suspicion of being complicit in the deadly knife attack that took place in Turku, South-west Finland, on 18 August have been released from pre-trial detention.

The man was detained on suspicion of involvement in two murders and eight attempted murders committed with terrorist intent by the District Court of Varsinais-Suomi on 22 August. “He is no longer suspected of the offences in question,” the press release reads.

KRP released the other two of the three suspected accomplices earlier last week.

The only person who remains on remand in connection with the suspected terror attack is therefore the main suspect, a Moroccan man born in 1994. The man confessed in court to killing two and wounding eight but denied allegations that the attack was premeditated and committed with terrorist intent. He was nevertheless detained for probable cause of two murders and eight attempted murders committed with terrorist intent by the District Court of Varsinais-Suomi on 22 August.

KRP has also issued an international arrest warrant for a young man in connection with the pre-trial investigation but refrained from specifying how he is believed to have been involved in the attack.

Swedish tabloid dailies Aftonbladet and Expressen reported on Thursday that the arrest warrant is for a 23-year-old Finnish national of Uzbek origin.

Aftonbladet also wrote that the man is suspected of helping the main suspect plan the deadly attack. Olli Töyräs, the detective inspector in charge of the pre-trial investigation at KRP, confirmed in an interview with the tabloid daily that the man is currently the main focus of the investigation and that the police have reason to believe he is no longer in Finland.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT

Photo: Heikki Saukkomaa – Lehtikuva