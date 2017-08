In their own words: “We will pick a book, read it and discuss it in a cozy and relaxed atmosphere. Sounds good, right? The Book Club is the perfect space for the reader to be part of a community that grows all the time, picks their own books, and reads and discusses them in many languages”.In this way, they aim at introducing participants to Finnish-Swedish literature, both with classic and contemporary books.This autumn the club will be reading two books. The first one is “The Love Story of the Century” , by Märta Tikkanen. The second one will be chosen by the group itself.The club meets for the first time on 14th September, to get to know each other and set some points for the upcoming book discussions. Afterwards, the discussions will be held on 26th October for the first book, and 7th December for the second. Interested participants can sign up by sending an email to

This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.