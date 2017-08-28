

In their own words: “We will pick a book, read it and discuss it in a cozy and relaxed atmosphere. Sounds good, right? The Book Club is the perfect space for the reader to be part of a community that grows all the time, picks their own books, and reads and discusses them in many languages”.





In this way, they aim at introducing participants to Finnish-Swedish literature, both with classic and contemporary books.



This autumn the club will be reading two books. The first one is “The Love Story of the Century” , by Märta Tikkanen. The second one will be chosen by the group itself.



The club meets for the first time on 14th September, to get to know each other and set some points for the upcoming book discussions. Afterwards, the discussions will be held on 26th October for the first book, and 7th December for the second. Interested participants can sign up by sending an email to In their own words: “We will pick a book, read it and discuss it in a cozy and relaxed atmosphere. Sounds good, right? The Book Club is the perfect space for the reader to be part of a community that grows all the time, picks their own books, and reads and discusses them in many languages”.In this way, they aim at introducing participants to Finnish-Swedish literature, both with classic and contemporary books.This autumn the club will be reading two books. The first one is “The Love Story of the Century” , by Märta Tikkanen. The second one will be chosen by the group itself.The club meets for the first time on 14th September, to get to know each other and set some points for the upcoming book discussions. Afterwards, the discussions will be held on 26th October for the first book, and 7th December for the second. Interested participants can sign up by sending an email to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.





This autumn, Luckan Integration is putting the accent on building community. Their activities want to bring together different cultures, countries, languages and experiences. For this, one of their upcoming events is The Book Club.Everyone knows what a book club is about: people read a book and afterwards they get together to discuss it. Luckan Integration takes this basic idea further: the discussion will be in English, but the organisers will make sure that the book is available in Swedish, Finnish, and English, even providing some copies to the readers, so that participants can choose in which language to read.