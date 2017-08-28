The initially classified impact assessment was obtained and published by YLE on Friday, 25 August .

The Finnish government’s proposal to open passenger rail services to competition would reduce rail fares only moderately and erode the value of VR, concludes an impact assessment conducted by Spring Advisor.

The Helsinki-based management consulting firm conducted an assessment of the financial impact of the proposed de-regulation on commission from the government’s ownership steering department. Its assessment is one of several conducted in relation to the proposal to open passenger rail services to competition by mid-2026.

The Ministry of Transport and Communications published some of the impact assessments it commissioned on Friday.

Anne Berner (Centre), the Minister of Transport and Communications, on 9 August revealed that the de-regulation process would begin with local rail services in Southern Finland in the early 2020s. VR, she added, would be split into four separate entities to ensure all companies entering the market will have equal access to, for example, state-owned rolling stock.

Her proposal was based largely on an impact assessment conducted by Ramboll, according to YLE.

Spring Advisor believes the de-regulation would reduce rail fares on in-demand routes between larger cities but increase them on other routes. Rail fares would decrease by six per cent and rail passenger volumes increase by three per cent nationwide, according to its assessment.

The drop in rail fares would create annual benefits of roughly 19 million euros to rail passengers.

The de-regulation would also have an adverse impact on the operating result, dividend payout capability and enterprise value of VR, adds Spring Advisor. Splitting the state-owned rail operator would reduce synergies and add 15–20 million euros to the annual structural costs of the three entities to be established to manage state-owned terminals and rolling stock.

“VR’s value would in any event depreciate by hundreds of millions of euros, possibly by over 500 million euros,” the assessment reads.

State subsidies, meanwhile, would remain a key factor determining the competitiveness of passenger rail services relative to other forms of passenger transport, according to the consulting firm. In order to raise passenger volumes and realise the benefits of open competition, it adds, major investments would be required to remove bottlenecks between larger cities.

Spring Advisor estimates the overall financial impact of the proposal at -40 million euros.

YLE highlights that the reform would thus fail to satisfy the objectives of the Ministry of Transport and Communications, which include improving the efficiency of rail transport and increasing rail passenger volumes.

Ramboll, on the other hand, estimated in its assessment that opening passenger rail services to competition would generate revenues of roughly four million euros for the state and benefits of 40 million euros in the form of lower rail fares for rail passengers.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT

Photo: Mikko Stig – Lehtikuva