KRP on Sunday announced it has confirmed the identity of the man with the help of international police co-operation, revealing that the man was born in 1994.

The Moroccan man who is suspected of killing two and wounding eight in what is treated as a terror attack in Turku on 18 August provided a false name and date of birth upon his arrival in Finland, indicates a press release from the National Bureau of Investigation (KRP) .

The man had claimed to be an 18-year-old Moroccan named Abderrahman Mechkah.

KRP also said the man has been willing to co-operate in interrogations but refrained from disclosing the contents of the interrogations due to operational reasons. The man, who has been detained for probable cause of two murders and eight attempted murders committed with terrorist intent, confessed last week to having killed two and wounded eight but denied allegations that the act had been premeditated and committed with terrorist intent.

KRP on Thursday revealed that it has arrested one and released the other of the two men who were taken into custody in connection with the killings on Wednesday, 23 August. The man released from custody, it added, is no longer suspected of involvement in any criminal activity.

Both of the men had been taken into custody on reasonable suspicion of preparing an offence to be committed with terrorist intent.

A total of four suspects have been detained in connection with the stabbing spree, the main suspect for probable cause of two murders and eight attempted murders committed with terrorist intent and the three others on suspicion of being accomplices to the offences. The suspected accomplices have all denied their involvement in the knife attack.

The identities of all of the suspects linked to the spree are known to the authorities, Crista Granroth, the detective chief inspector in charge of the pre-trial investigation at KRP, told Helsingin Sanomat on Sunday.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT

Photo: Roni Lehti – Lehtikuva