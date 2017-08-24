The National Bureau of Investigation (KRP) states in a press release that the two men were arrested yesterday morning in Turku on reasonable suspicion of preparing an offence to be committed with terrorist intent.

Two additional suspects have been taken into custody in connection with the stabbing spree that took place in Turku, South-west Finland, on 18 August.

Investigators have yet to ascertain the nationalities of the suspects due to their conflicting statements about their origin. The men stated their nationalities as Algerian to Finnish authorities and as Moroccan to Swedish authorities, according to the press release.

KRP on Wednesday also revealed that the main suspect in the attack, which claimed the lives of two and left another eight injured, was transferred from Turku University Hospital to Hämeenlinna Prison Hospital. He was shot in the lower body while being arrested by police officers responding to the attack.

Also the identity of the main suspect has yet to be ascertained.

The young man confessed to killing two people and wounding eight, but denied the murder charges and the alleged terrorist intent as he appeared via a video link before the District Court of Varsinais-Suomi on 22 August.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT

Photo: Martti Kainulainen – Lehtikuva