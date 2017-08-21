KRP announced earlier yesterday that it has continued to conduct house searches and interrogate the four other suspects brought into custody in the wake of the suspected terror attack.

The National Bureau of Investigation (KRP) on Sunday tweeted that it has begun interrogating the 18-year-old man suspected of stabbing a total of ten people in Turku, South-west Finland, on Friday.

A detention hearing for the main suspect is expected to take place at the District Court of Varsinais-Suomi on Tuesday, according to Helsingin Sanomat. KRP has requested that he be detained on suspicion of two counts of murder committed with terrorist intent and eight counts of attempted murder committed with terrorist intent.

The man remains in hospital care and will attend the detention hearing via a video link, the newspaper writes.

The investigators have yet to decide on whether or not to submit a detention request also for the four other suspects as “their role in the events remains unclear and their position may change as the pre-trial investigation progresses,” reads a press release from KRP.

All of the suspects in custody are from Morocco. An international arrest warrant has been issued for a sixth suspect, according to KRP.

Crista Granroth, the detective senior sergeant in charge of the pre-trial investigation at KRP, revealed in a news conference on Saturday that the main suspect is believed to have specifically targeted women, as the only two male victims suffered their injuries after rushing to help the injured women.

She revealed that the main suspect had “been part of the asylum process” following his arrival in Finland in the first half of 2016, but declined to specify on whether his asylum application has already been processed and, if so, whether it was denied or granted.

Both of the women who lost their lives in the attack were Finns, added Granroth. The wounded, in turn, included one Briton, one Italian and one Swede. The British man, who was attacked after he rushed to the aid of a woman who had been stabbed several times, was initially described as a Swede due to the fact that he lives in Sweden. The woman succumbed to her injuries in his arms.

The victims were aged between 15 and 67, according to Granroth.

UPDATE at 12.17pm on 21 August: The National Bureau of Investigation (KRP) has announced it will ask that all five men in custody be detained on suspicion of involvement in the stabbings.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT

Photo: Vesa Moilanen – Lehtikuva