KRP on Saturday announced that the rampage, which left two dead and eight injured, is currently being treated as a terror attack. The young man who was arrested only a few minutes after the incident was called in is suspected of two counts of murder committed with terrorist intent and eight counts of attempted murder committed with terrorist intent.

The National Bureau of Investigation (KRP) has made progress in its investigation into the stabbings that took place in Turku, South-west Finland, on Friday.

The suspect has been identified, but his identity has yet to be released. He is described as an 18-year-old Moroccan man.

The victims killed in the incident were both Finns, while the wounded included one Italian and two Swedes, according to a press release from KRP. Helsingin Sanomat reported earlier today that two of the victims remain in intensive care.

Helsingin Sanomat writes that the young man is believed to have first stabbed a woman and a man who rushed to her help at the Turku Market Square at 4.02pm on Friday. He then continued on foot to Kauppiaskatu and thereon to Maariankatu before stabbing several people at Puutori, a market square located a few hundred metres north of the Turku Market Square.

The suspect was arrested there after being shot in the thigh by the responding police officers at 4.05pm. Also he remains in hospital care.

Media reports also indicate that law enforcement authorities have conducted a number of operations in the aftermath of the suspected terror attack, bringing several people into custody in various parts of Finland, according to STT.

Helsingin Sanomat, for example, reported that the police conducted a house search in Varissuo, a residential district located less than ten kilometres east of the centre of Turku. The tenant of the house is believed to have been the owner of a van sought by the police after the attack, according to the newspaper.

KRP states in its press release that security authorities have raised their alertness and stepped up their presence in urban areas across Finland.

KRP is expected to disclose further details of the incident in a press conference at 2pm on Saturday. The Finnish Security Intelligence Service (Supo), in turn, will hold a press conference at 3pm on Saturday.

CORRECTION: Supo is scheduled to hold a press conference at 3pm on Saturday, not at 3.30pm.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT

Photo: Roni Lehti – Lehtikuva