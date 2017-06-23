Halla-aho reminded yesterday that those who left the parliamentary group did so under rigid time constraints and hinted that many of them are currently re-considering their decision.

Jussi Halla-aho, the chairperson of the Finns Party, has warned that the government is ever closer to losing its majority in the Finnish Parliament following the decision of Ritva Elomaa to re-join the Finns Party Parliamentary Group.

“The future doesn’t look too bright for the government,” he summarises in a press conference on Thursday.

The Finnish government presently has only a narrow majority – of 105 to 95 – in the Parliament. The majority is effectively even narrower because Speaker of the Parliament Maria Lohela (NA) is not able to participate in voting.

Halla-aho predicted that the much-discussed reform of social and health care services could ultimately prove a stumbling block for the government. “It may fall through simply because the government could lose its majority in the Parliament. It has only a few-seat majority and also that’ll soon be gone,” he said.

He also cast doubts over the future of the parliamentary group established – and the political party to be established, the Blue Reform – by the 20 legislators who left the Finns Party Parliamentary Group on 13 June, following his election as the chairperson of the Finns Party.

The Blue Reform, he estimated, is unlikely to survive into the next parliamentary elections. “I doubt that this project will be successful.”

YLE and Helsingin Sanomat on Thursday published opinion polls indicating that voter support for the Finns Party has increased slight in the wake of the recent coalition crisis. The polls also found that no more than a few per cent of the public – 2.3 per cent according to YLE and 3.9 per cent according to Helsingin Sanomat – are currently prepared to vote for the Blue Reform.

Halla-aho said the results of the polls were expected.

“The New Alternative has no agenda whatsoever other than to make sure that certain ministers can remain in their current posts,” he retorted. “Finns Party’s members and potential supporters see clearly what were the motives that led to this operation.”

The Finns Party, he also estimated, has the potential to win as much as 20–30 per cent of the vote.

Simon Elo, the chairperson of the New Alternative Parliamentary Group, contrastively argued that the results of the polls bode well for the Blue Reform. “A poll by Iltalehti also found that one-fifth of Finns can seem themselves voting for the Blue Reform. This is a very promising start for a new party that’s still collecting support cards,” he said.

A total of 5,000 support cards from residents who are entitled to vote are required to enter a party into the national party register.

Halla-aho’s bullish statements provoked a response also from other members of the New Alternative Parliamentary Group, with Minister of Employment Jari Lindström (NA) and Minister of European Affairs, Culture and Sports Sampo Terho (NA) both assuring that they will not be returning to the Finns Party Parliamentary Group.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT

Photo: Antti Aimo-Koivisto – Lehtikuva

Source: Uusi Suomi