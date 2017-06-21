“I find it regrettable that the employees have decided to resort to such measures. The measures will damage the reputation of Neste and have a detrimental effect on the share value of the [state-owned] company,” he laments in a press release .

Mika Lintilä (Centre), the cabinet member responsible for ownership steering, has voiced his disapproval with the protest announced by the employees of Neste on Tuesday.

Neste’s employees announced yesterday they will suspend the distribution of fuels at the refineries in Porvoo and Naantali between 26 June and 2 July, 2017, in protest of an amendment introduced to the ownership steering law earlier this year that allows the government to decrease its stake in the state-owned oil refiner and supplier from 50.1 to 33.4 per cent.

The amendment was approved by the Finnish Parliament at the beginning of 2017. The government is confident that the blocking minority of 33.4 per cent is sufficient to protect its interests in Neste.

The protest is not expected to have an impact on the output of the two refineries, according to the state-owned company. Neste’s spokesperson was not prepared to estimate the effects of the interruption in fuel distribution on Tuesday.

Lintilä reminds that the work stoppage would be political in nature as the legislative amendment had an impact on neither the status of the employees nor the operations of Neste. The company’s management and employees, he adds, will hopefully find a solution to prevent the interruption in their negotiations, which are scheduled to begin on Wednesday.

Neste’s employees have pointed out that the oil refiner and supplier has performed extremely well under state ownership regardless of whether it is compared to its rivals or to other major companies in Finland.

“The balance sheet has been put to work: Neste’s return on invested capital before taxes is over 20 per cent. Neste set an example with its investments also during the years of recession that are beginning to be behind us,” the employees argue in a press release.

Neste has according to them established itself as a forerunner in renewable fuels due to the long-term commitment of the state owner to developing the company. The strategy, they add, has also proven profitable for the state owner, which received over 300 million euros in dividends in 2016.

“The expertise and innovation possessed by state-owned companies must not be sold off to investors in pursuit of short-term profits,” they stress.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT

Photo: Markku Ulander – Lehtikuva

Source: Uusi Suomi