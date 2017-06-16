A total of 17 people were found hiding inside a roughly 12-metre motorboat without proper travel documents during a routine border inspection in the Saimaa Canal on 6 June, 2017, according to a press release from the Finnish Border Guard .

The Finnish Border Guard has revealed that it has foiled an unusual attempt to smuggle people into Finland via the Saimaa Canal.

The three-person crew of the motorboat have been brought into custody on suspicion of attempting to orchestrate illegal entry into Finland. The motorboat used in the attempted offence, in turn, has been seized by border officials.

Finnish authorities are continuing their efforts to identify the foreigners aboard the motorboat, the press release indicates.

The pre-trial investigation into the suspected offence is being conducted by the crime prevention unit of the Gulf of Finland Coast Guard District in collaboration with the South-east Finland Border Guard District.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT

Photo: Handout / Finnish Border Guard