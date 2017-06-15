Ville Niinistö, the chairperson of the Green League, states that the government seems to take no issue with policies that increase inequalities “as long as they are in dressed a tailor-made suit”.

The Finnish government’s readiness to continue coalition co-operation with the newly-established New Alternative Parliamentary Group has been met with dismay by several members of the opposition.

“Minister of Finance Petteri] Orpo (NCP) and [Prime Minister Juha] Sipilä (Centre) spoke yesterday about values and human rights,” he wrote on Facebook on Wednesday. “Today they are prepared to continue in a government with someone who they have said has the same approach to immigration and human rights as Jussi Halla-aho, Sampo Terho.”

“So much for those values.”

Niinistö also accused the two ruling parties, the Centre and the National Coalition, of being willing to compromise their values in order to push the much-discussed reform of social and health care services over the finish line.

“One will get its counties and the other the freedom of choice,” he said.

Li Andersson, the chairperson of the Left Alliance, similarly did little to mince her words in criticising the government.

“Juha Sipilä, a man who has made a martyr out of Halla-aho and Team Halla-aho the second largest group in the opposition with access to five million euros in party subsidies. Only to ensure he has the opportunity to sell public well-being services to multinational corporations,” she slammed.

Sipilä on Wednesday reminded that the future of the government now lies in the hands of the parliamentary groups.

“We’ve discussed the process with constitutional experts, whose instructions indicate that if changes take place in the parliamentary basis without the government losing its majority while no changes take place in the government or the government programme, the matter can be decided by the parliamentary groups,” he said.

The Parliament, he added, will hopefully vote on its confidence in the new government as soon as later this week.

The new coalition government would have a narrow majority in the Finnish Parliament, holding 106 of the 200 seats. Terho, however, has indicated that he is willing to consider new applications to join the proposed third member of the ruling coalition, the New Alternative Parliamentary Group.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT

Photo: Heikki Saukkomaa – Lehtikuva

Source: Uusi Suomi