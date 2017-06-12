“The government programme cannot possibly cover all of the challenges that we face, but our values must be close enough to each other,” said Sipilä.

Prime Minister Juha Sipilä (Centre) and Minister of Finance Petteri Orpo (NCP) have revealed that their negotiations with Jussi Halla-aho, the newly-elected chairperson of the Finns Party, yesterday fell through due to differences in the values between the three ruling parties.

“Because of the suspicions that the differences in values have grown larger than before, the risk of us not having the operational capacity to resolve issue was high,” he added in a press conference in Helsinki on Monday.

Sipilä also estimated that the three-party coalition would have been able to find common ground on many of the possibly difficult details of the government programme, such as the implementation of the immigration policy programme and matters related to the European Union.

Another issue that provoked concerns in both Sipilä and Orpo was the insistence of Halla-aho to complete his term in the European Parliament and thus lead the Finns Party from Brussels.

“We also went through questions related to the ministerial appointments. He didn’t disclose any names, but his useful hints indicated that not all of the ministerial nominees would’ve enjoyed the confidence that’s required,” noted Sipilä.

Orpo similarly reminded that the government programme has been founded on sustainable principles such as human dignity.

“We’re intent on promoting an open society and linguistic and cultural diversity in accordance with the government programme. The National Coalition is part of a government that approves of these values, this is a threshold issue for us. We won’t tolerate hate speech and discrimination,” stated Orpo.

“Everyone deserves to be respected and valued as an individual. That’s not political liturgy, but about laws and rights,” he said, adding that Halla-aho understands and approaches immigration in a way that is difficult to understand for the National Coalition.

Sipilä drew attention to the importance of installing a government that is capable of taking action as soon as possible. “It’s likely that I’ll head to the president and ask that the government be relieved of its duties. The objective is to have a capable government as soon as possible and a composition that follows the current government programme as closely as possible.”

He also revealed that neither the Green League nor the Social Democratic Party is as opposed to participating in talks over forming a new government as their public statements indicate. Both of the opposition parties have publicly stated that they are only willing to consider joining the government after parliamentary elections.

“They’re interested in shouldering responsibility,” phrased Sipilä.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT

Photo: Jussi Nukari – Lehtikuva

Source: Uusi Suomi