“There are no preconditions for continuing co-operation with the Finns Party led by Halla-aho,” Sipilä and Orpo tweeted shortly after 2pm on Monday.

The chairpersons of the Centre and the National Coalition, Prime Minister Juha Sipilä (Centre) and Minister of Finance Petteri Orpo (NCP), have announced they are not prepared not continue coalition co-operation with the Finns Party following two hours of discussions with the newly-elected chairperson of the populist party, Jussi Halla-aho, on Monday.

Sipilä is therefore expected to begin negotiations with representatives of the opposition parties over the formation of a new coalition government. The other, albeit very unlikely, alternative is to call snap elections.

The Swedish People’s Party has already announced its willingness to discuss forming a coalition government with the Centre and the National Coalition, its chairperson, Anna-Maja Henriksson, said to Helsingin Sanomat. Antti Rinne, the chairperson of the Social Democrats, similarly indicated to the daily that the party has not ruled out forming a new coalition government.

Both the Left Alliance and Green League, by contrast, have estimated that they are unlikely to find common ground with the Centre and National Coalition.

The negotiations between Sipilä, Orpo and Halla-aho began at 10am on Monday. Halla-aho walked out on the negotiations shortly at midday, leaving Sipilä and Orpo to weigh up their options.

Sipilä is scheduled to hold a news conference at 5pm today, while the parliamentary groups of both the Centre and National Coalition are to convene at 7.30pm to discuss the proposals of their chairpersons to dismantle the government.

