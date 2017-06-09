Finland, she views, should set specific objectives to promote internationalisation and the equality of internationalisation opportunities throughout the education system.

The schools of tomorrow should be more international and offer all learners the opportunity to choose from a wider variety of foreign languages and participate in student exchange programmes, envisions Minister of Education Sanni Grahn-Laasonen (NCP).

“We are living in a world where networks of global contacts are ever-growing and where international interaction is already one of our basic skills,” she reasons in a press release from the Ministry of Education and Culture.

The emergence of nationalism has according to her added a sense of urgency to the efforts to broaden the perspectives of young people and provide them with the skills required to engage in international co-operation and cross-cultural interaction.

“We must be brave and expand young people’s views,” she underlines.

Grahn-Laasonen has drawn up a total of four concrete proposals to promote the internationalisation of learners of all ages across Finland.

Learners, she views, should have the opportunity to begin foreign language studies at an earlier age – in the first year of basic eduction or already in early-childhood education – and to choose from a wider variety of foreign languages.

All higher education students should be able to gain international experiences either by participating in exchange programmes or by utilising the international contacts of the education institution in Finland.

Both primary schools and upper secondary schools should provide learners with more opportunities to participate in school trips and exchange programmes abroad, regardless of the financial situation of the learners’ families.

Internationalisation should be encouraged also in teacher education by increasing the international mobility opportunities of teachers, according to Grahn-Laasonen.

Unequal opportunities

Grahn-Laasonen draws attention to the growing divide between the experiences and opportunities of young people. Some, she says, were born to an international world with an abundance of opportunities to travel and study abroad, while others – children, young people, families, regions and schools alike – have yet to really be affected by internationalisation.

“Even those young people who do not get support, funding or encouragement from their families should have access to international experiences,” she says.

She reminds that international experiences can also boost the employment prospects of young people.

Riitta Pyykkö, a Vice-Rector at the University of Turku, has been tasked with drafting the proposals for developing language instruction at all levels of education. She is scheduled to unveil her proposals by year-end.

69,000 primary school pupils to start foreign language studies earlier

The Ministry of Education and Culture is set to launch a regional experiment in collaboration with 76 municipalities and 19 other education providers to offer children and families the opportunity to begin foreign language studies at an earlier age and to encourage children to study a wider variety of languages. As many as 69,000 primary school, 8,000 pre-primary school and 7,000 early-childhood education learners are expected to participate in the experiment.

“We have now more research and understanding of the significance and opportunities of early language learning. We should pay more attention to the sensitive periods for learning languages. Children could learn languages through play already in early-childhood education,” she tells.

A task force assigned to draw up changes to the matriculation examination, similarly, proposed earlier this year that the examination system be developed in a way that encourages young people to study several languages and that the examination also measure the oral language skills of general upper secondary education students.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT

Photo: Antti Aimo-Koivisto – Lehtikuva

Source: Uusi Suomi