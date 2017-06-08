“The security environment has changed,” he writes in an online column for MTV . “The EU simply must do more to also develop its own security. It is high time the member states began to mull over how the means at the union’s disposal could be used more effectively amid the changing security environment.”

Prime Minister Juha Sipilä (Centre) has expressed his support for increasing defence spending and co-operation within the European Union.

“Could we do more together and less alone?”

Sipilä points out that, for a number of reasons, defence capabilities were left largely outside the scope of common development efforts in the EU until 2013. The EU has since sought to align its defence policy with the standards in other policy areas by co-ordinating investments, amending the legislation and developing the common defence market.

“Using the EU budget increasingly to support defence is part of the normalisation. Finland is supportive of increasing EU budget allocations in the defence sector,” he says.

The EU’s common defence and security policy, he reminds, is no longer limited to crisis management but also seeks increasingly combat terrorism and increase public safety. “We must actively continue the discussion about solidarity, mutual assistance and developing national capabilities,” says Sipilä.

The European Commission on Wednesday published a so-called reflection paper to encourage public discussion over how the 27-member bloc should enhance co-operation in the areas of defence and security policy by 2025. It also announced the European Defence Fund, a 5.5-million-euro fund launched to reduce overlap in defence spending between the member states.

The reflection paper sets forth three possible scenarios for continuing the development of common defence capabilities.

The first scenario would allow the member states to decide on whether or not defence and security co-operation is necessary on a voluntary and case-by-case basis. The European Defence Fund would develop certain joint capabilities, while the member states would continue to oversee most of defence-related development and procurement individually.

The second, more ambitious scenario would require member states to pool together financial and operational resources. The EU, meanwhile, would assume a greater role in areas such as cyber-security, border protection and counter-terrorism, and pursue closer and more co-ordinated co-operation with Nato with a view to becoming more engaged in providing protection within and beyond its borders.

The third and most ambitious scenario, in turn, would lay out a progressive common defence policy, leading to common defence under Article 42 of the Lisbon Treaty. The commission envisions that under the scenario protecting the continent would become “a mutually reinforcing responsibility of the EU and Nato”. The third scenario, it states, would also foster the emergence of a genuine common defence market.

The European Commission underlines in its press release that the scenarios are not mutually exclusive but reflect the different levels of solidarity.

Sipilä estimates that the key questions with respect to developing common defence capabilities in the months to come are related to the development of so-called permanent structured co-operation.

“The member states have proposed areas of co-operation based on their national priorities. Finland has proposed that new projects be launched to, for example, develop space co-operation, maritime defence, military logistics and the cyber-defence capabilities of the EU,” he reveals.

The outlines published yesterday by the commission were drawn up by Federica Mogherini, the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, and Jyrki Katainen, the Vice-President for Jobs, Growth, Investment and Competitiveness at the European Commission.

“Europe needs to take its security and defence into its own hands in order to be a stronger partner to our allies,” said Katainen.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT

Photo: Antti Aimo-Koivisto – Lehtikuva

Source: Uusi Suomi