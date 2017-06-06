Both Perä and Talvivaara were ruled to have provided misleading or outright false production forecasts to investors in 2012–2013.

Pekka Perä, the chief executive of Talvivaara, has been sentenced to an eight-month suspended prison term and issued a fine of 8,800 euros for security markets information offences by the District Court of Helsinki.

Perä was on trial for a total of ten securities market-related offences. The District Court of Helsinki, however, acquitted him of seven and partially rejected one of the ten charges brought against him on Friday.

A number of other former executives of the zinc and nickel miner were similarly found guilty of securities market-related offences: Talvivaara’s ex-director of mining operations was handed a suspended prison sentence of six months for abusing insider information and two other former senior executives fined for failing to comply with disclosure requirements.

Talvivaara, in turn, was ordered to pay a fine of 50,000 euros and return any profits generated as a result of the illegal activity to the state. The company says in a press release it will continue to examine the ruling and suggests it is likely to file an appeal with the Helsinki Court of Appeal.

The company filed for debt re-structuring with the District Court of Espoo in 2013 and divested all of its tangible assets, including its zinc and nickel mining operations in Sotkamo, to the state-owned special purpose company Terrafame in 2016. Talvivaara was consequently reduced to a shell company.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT

Photo: Markku Ulander – Lehtikuva

Source: Uusi Suomi