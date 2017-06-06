“[Niinistö] announcing his willingness to run as the candidate of a constituency association represents such a departure from the National Coalition that it can be regarded as him reaching out to the left,” Tuomioja reasons on Facebook.

The Social Democratic Party should seriously consider endorsing Sauli Niinistö for a second term as the President of Finland, views ex-Minister for Foreign Affairs Erkki Tuomioja (SDP).

Niinistö and the Social Democrats, he adds, may not see eye-to-eye on economic and social policy but do so on foreign and security policy – areas that fall within the remit of the president.

“The Social Democrats generally have no issue with how Niinistö has performed the presidential responsibility of leading foreign and security policy, but we have been able to support him without reservation,” he reminds.

The Social Democratic Party is one of the four parties that have yet to decide on its candidate for the presidential elections of 2018.

Eero Heinäluoma (SDP), an ex-Speaker of the Parliament, announced his decision not to throw his hat into the presidential ring on Monday. Antti Rinne, the chairperson of the opposition party, simlarly said he will be unable to stand in the elections due to the first round of the elections coinciding with the provincial elections.

“It’d be impossible to combine the presidential candidacy and the duties of the party chairperson,” Rinne explained to MTV on Monday.

The Social Democrats should nevertheless seek to nominate their own candidate for the elections, he stated before conceding that the nomination is likely to be postponed until August.

Tuomioja also reminds that the party’s candidate in the previous presidential elections, two-time Prime Minister Paavo Lipponen (SDP), received no more than seven per cent of the vote, failing to advance to the second round of voting.

It is unlikely, he says, that the party will fare better next year.

“The Social Democratic Party is not a small party, and we have a genuine interest in having an impact on the election results. We do have a longline of accomplished party members – both men and women – to nominate. All of them can fill the role of a presidential candidate well, but only few clearly possess the expertise and experience required from the President of the Republic,” he writes.

Niinistö is an overwhelming favourite heading into the presidential elections. Ilta-Sanomat on Thursday reported that the incumbent president is currently the pick of almost three-quarters (72%) of the public, a vote share that would make him the first candidate in the history of direct presidential elections to win the presidency in the first round of voting.

The first round of voting is set to take place on 28 January and the possible second round on 11 February, 2018.

Finland’s first nine presidents were voted into office by a college of popularly elected electors. The first direct presidential elections in the country were held in 1994, when Martti Ahtisaari (SDP) won the elections to succeed to Mauno Koivisto (SDP).

Aleksi Teivainen – HT

Photo: Jussi Nukari – Lehtikuva

Source: Uusi Suomi