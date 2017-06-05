Statistics Finland on Thursday reported that the country’s working day-adjusted gross domestic product grew by 2.7 per cent year-on-year in the first quarter of the year, signalling already the sixth consecutive quarter of economic growth.

Finland’s economic growth outpaced that of Sweden and Germany between January and March, according to preliminary data released by Statistics Finland.

The volume of exports, meanwhile, rose by as much as 8.8 per cent from the corresponding period in 2016, the data indicate.

Finland may have overcome the worst of its economic woes but must not take future growth for granted, stress Olli Rehn, a board member at the Bank of Finland, and Aki Kangasharju, the chief economist at Nordea.

“There is no reason for self-approbation and no shortage of problems, even though we have made it through the worst. We have tools for sustainable growth as long as we continue on the road to reform and do not mess up,” Rehn argues in a column published on the website of the Bank of Finland.

Kangasharju, in turn, reminds that the main drivers of economic growth in recent years – investments and private consumption, which has been supported by low interest rates – alone will not be able to sustain the current pace of economic expansion. Both of the drivers, he points out, will be affected by the inevitable increase in inflation, the necessity to pursue further wage moderation and the looming slowdown of construction activity.

“If the growth continues at its current pace, the hole will be filled during the course of next year,” he views in his blog.

Kangasharju estimates that it would be a vital sign of recovery from the recession if the growth rate returned to the levels that preceded the financial crisis, the eurozone crisis and the economic slowdown in Russia.

“Unfortunately, we may never achieve that growth trend of over three-and-a-half per cent. Sluggish improvements in productivity and population ageing guarantee that the long-term growth trend will remain low for a while,” he analyses.

Rehn gauges that local agreements could contribute considerably to improving productivity and the employment situation.

“Strengthening trust at the level of both unions and businesses is key also here,” says Rehn.

He also argues that the competitiveness pact is an indication that the country’s consensus culture is able to respond to problems arising from the monetary union. “If we are able to do so also in the future, we can expect sustainable growth and a better employment situation,” he says.

