Ilta-Sanomat on Thursday revealed that nearly three-quarters (72%) of the public are currently prepared to grant him a second term as the President of Finland. The poll was conducted after the incumbent announced his decision to seek re-election as an independent candidate on Monday, 29 May.

President Sauli Niinistö is an overwhelming favourite heading into the presidential elections scheduled for next January, according to a poll commissioned by Ilta-Sanomat .

Pekka Haavisto (Greens) was the second most-liked candidate in the poll with a support rating of 12 per cent, while the two remaining confirmed candidates – Matti Vanhanen (Centre) and Merja Kyllönen (Left Alliance) – were the picks of three and two per cent of respondents, respectively.

The Finns Party, the Christian Democrats, the Social Democrats and the Swedish People’s Party have yet to announce their candidates for the presidential elections, although the latter’s leadership has reportedly asked Nils Torvalds (SFP), Member of the European Parliament, stand in the elections.

The four other candidates included in the poll – Sampo Terho (PS), Sari Essayah (KD), Eero Heinäluoma (SDP) and Anna-Maja Henriksson (SFP) – had a combined support rating of roughly nine per cent.

The poll was conducted by Taloustutkimus. A total of 1,365 Finns responded to the poll, giving the poll a margin of error of +/-2.5 percentage points.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT

Photo: Heikki Saukkomaa – Lehtikuva

Source: Uusi Suomi