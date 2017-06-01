The current alcohol legislation is both outdated and bureaucratic, she states in a blog published on Puheenvuoro .

The Centre Party is willing to reform the alcohol legislation of Finland, Annika Saarikko (Centre), the chairperson of the working group established to mull over the legislative reform, assured on Wednesday, after the long-drawn-out negotiations over the reform fell through.

“There is a broad consensus that shifting alcohol consumption [away from homes] towards the hospitality sector is both responsible and desirable,” she writes. “We also agreed on granting microbreweries the right to retail [their products] and on introducing changes to the opening hours of restaurants and Alko shops.”

Saarikko reveals that the main bone of contention in the negotiations was whether or not legislators should be allowed to use their own discretion in voting on raising the maximum alcohol content of beverages sold at grocery shops from 4.7 to 5.5 per cent.

“The Finns Party ultimately torpedoed this proposal twice,” she says.

Antti Kaikkonen, the chairperson of the Centre Parliamentary Group, similarly seemed to shift the blame for the botched negotiations to the Finns Party.

“The Centre was prepared to support the entire alcohol [law] reform on the condition that legislators are allowed to vote freely on a single part of it,” he tweeted on Wednesday.

Both Saarikko and Kaikkonen also expressed their hopes that the government moves forward with less contentious parts of the reform bill, such as reducing red tape in the restaurant sector and granting microbreweries the right to retail their products.

“It would be preferable if even these things were taken over the finish line,” said Saarikko.

Prime Minister Juha Sipilä (Centre) similarly asserted that the government has not abandoned all hope of finding an agreement on the reform.

“I’m sure we’ll find an agreement also on booze, after it’s back on the government’s table. But it’s clear that there’ll now be a timeout,” he said according to Uusi Suomi.

Petteri Orpo, the chairperson of the National Coalition and the Minister of Finance, was adamant that an agreement on the reform must be found. “[The government] not implementing what it has already agree on, the reform of alcohol laws, is not an option. We have to find a way to move forward,” he tweeted on Wednesday.

The ruling three-party coalition agreed on the outlines of the alcohol reform in the spring of 2016. The Centre Party, however, developed a case of cold feet after a number of stakeholders expressed their concerns about the agreement’s impact on alcohol consumption and its adverse effects.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT

Photo: Heikki Saukkomaa – Lehtikuva

Source: Uusi Suomi