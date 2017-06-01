The multi-million euro donation – the largest ever made by a first-time donor to UNICEF – will be used to provide emergency assistance to children in Syria, and to protect children from abuse and violence in Bolivia and Vietnam, according to a press release from UNICEF Finland .

“It’s great that I’m able to help,” the anonymous donor says.

“I’m also donating to efforts in Finland – as there are people in need of help also here – but those in the most urgent need of help are often elsewhere.”

The donor says the decision to make the donation was made after seeing tragic photographs of the conflict in Syria and children being pulled from the rubble in Aleppo. “News reports from around the world started to make me anxious. At times, it has been impossible to watch the news. It's horrible to see how so many people are living in difficult circumstances,” they explain.

UNICEF Finland reveals that half of the donation will be used to provide emergency assistance, mostly to children in Syria. The remaining three million euros, in turn, will be used over a three-year period to strengthen the child welfare systems and develop the services, practices and legislation promoting child protection in Bolivia and Vietnam.

The donor hopes that the donation will encourage not only individuals but also businesses to lend a helping hand. Corporate social responsibility, they remind, is a factor that is weighing in increasingly on the decisions of both consumers and job applicants.

“People applying for a job are more and more interested in the values of the company,” they state.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT

Photo: George Ourfalian – AFP/Lehtikuva

Source: Uusi Suomi