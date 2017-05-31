Hypo points out in its quarterly market review that the number of real estate transactions has increased sharply in the first half of the year – by almost ten per cent nationwide and by more than ten per cent in the capital region.

Home owners planning a move may find themselves trapped not with two but with zero homes as the demand for residential units continues to grow, warns the Mortgage Society of Finland (Hypo).

Home owners, it adds, are unlikely to encounter any difficulties in offloading their old home but may be outbid for a new one amid intensifying competition for small residential units – especially in population centres, such as Turku, Tampere and Helsinki.

“The zero-home trap has emerged as a new threat, as people are finding themselves empty-handed after selling their old home and failing to bid successfully [for a new one],” warns Hypo.

Hypo also highlights that real estate prices have not risen as sharply as the transaction trends would indicate. The prices, it explains, are being kept in check by the fact that the number of residential units built is set to hit a 25-year high in 2017, exceeding last year’s levels by roughly 20 per cent.

“The supply is compensating for the growing demand at just the right time,” summarises Juhana Brotherus, the chief economist at Hypo.

“The growing demand has resulted in an increase in the number of transactions, while the prices are taking a breather.”

The new residential units that are being built along the West Metro in Espoo and the Ring Road in Vantaa, for example, have had a notable impact on real estate markets along the commuter belt, according to Hypo.

“Price drops have surprised many in Lahti and Hämeenlinna,” adds Brotherus.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT

Photo: Roni Rekomaa – Lehtikuva

Source: Uusi Suomi