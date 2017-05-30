Statistics Finland reported on Monday that its consumer confidence index crept up by more than 2.5 points from the previous month to 24.1 in May, hitting the highest reading since the index was first published in 1995. The index stood only slightly above its long-term average of 11.9 in May 2016 – at 12.5.

Statistics Finland revealed that consumer confidence has strengthened especially in two of the four dimensions constituting the composite index. Finns, it said, are increasingly optimistic about both the employment situation and their own savings possibilities, but increasingly concerned about their own financial situation.

Consumers’ assessments of the short-term outlook for the national economy, meanwhile, remained largely unchanged – albeit markedly optimistic – in May.

Almost a half (47%) of the consumers surveyed indicated that they expect unemployment to decrease over the next 12 months. More than one in seven (16%) consumers contrastively revealed that they expect the unemployment situation to take a turn for the worse in the near future. The figures represent a considerable improvement from the previous year, when only 22 per cent of respondents were confident that unemployment would decrease and as many as 38 per cent concerned that unemployment would increase.

Nearly a fifth (19%) of employed respondents also gauged that the risk of them losing their job has decreased, while over a fifth (22%) affirmed that they are not at any risk whatsoever of losing their job.

More than a quarter (27%) of respondents expressed their confidence and 12 per cent their concern about their personal financial situation.

More than one in two respondents (52%) also revealed that they are confident that the national economy will strengthen further over the next 12 months. Fewer than one in ten (9%) of consumers, by contrast, said they expect the economic situation to deteriorate in the near future.

Statistics Finland interviewed over 1,200 people for its consumer survey between 2 and 17 May.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT

Photo: Heikki Saukkomaa – Lehtikuva

Source: Uusi Suomi