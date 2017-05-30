His employment with the public broadcasting company was terminated yesterday by mutual consent, after it was determined that his ability to perform in his duties successfully had been compromised, according to a press release from YLE . YLE’s board of directors convened to discuss the matter on Monday, 29 May.

Atte Jääskeläinen has stepped down as the senior editor-in-chief at YLE.

Jääskeläinen confirms in a letter distributed to his colleagues that the main reason for his resignation was the controversy that has surrounded him and the public broadcaster since late last year and that was inflamed, yet again, by his remarks in Sunday’s Helsingin Sanomat.

YLE, he suggested, could re-consider its affiliation to the Finnish Council for Mass Media (JSN), a committee established to defend the freedom of speech and publication, if JSN was deemed to interfere excessively in its editorial decision-making.

“YLE would [in that event] likely have to establish its own body,” he said to the newspaper.

Jääskeläinen later admitted that he had “messed up”.

“I messed up by making a careless statement on a serious issue. I’m not seeking to undermine the position of JSN,” he tweeted after a couple of attempts clarify his statement.

The controversy dates back to last November. YLE on 25 November published a report detailing a possible conflict of interest involving Prime Minister Juha Sipilä (Centre), an engineering firm owned by his relatives and a state-owned mining company.

Sipilä voiced his displeasure with the report in a series of strident e-mails sent to Jääskeläinen and the reporter who penned the story, Salla Vuorikoski. Jääskeläinen reacted by demanding that the story be edited and by instructing his subordinates to tone down any follow-up coverage of the issue, kindling an internal crisis that culminated in the resignations of three experienced journalists, including Vuorikoski.

JSN later ruled that the public broadcaster had succumbed to political pressure. YLE also commissioned an independent audit into its journalistic practices, the results of which indicate that the problems were not limited to the any particular case but more deep-rooted.

Jääskeläinen on Monday estimated that the controversy is already threatening to dent the public broadcaster’s reputation as a reliable journalistic institution.

“I am relinquishing my duties at YLE with a heavy heart,” he said in the press release. “I hope our decision will defuse the situation and allow the staff to continue their work.”

Marit af Björkesten, the director of Svenska YLE, was named as the interim successor to Jääskeläinen. She will assume her new duties on Thursday, 1 June.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT

Photo: Markku Ulander – Lehtikuva