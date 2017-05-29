YLE on Friday reported that a restaurateur in Lahti has run their restaurant for months by using asylum seekers from the local reception centre as unpaid workers.

The Finnish Red Cross (SPR) is looking into allegations that asylum seekers have been exploited by employers participating in a programme designed to familiarise asylum seekers with the working life in Finland, the TET programme.

Katja-Pia Jenu, a labour and occupational safety inspector at the Southern Finland Regional State Administrative Agency, revealed to the public broadcasting company that similar discrepancies have been detected at a few other restaurants and other types of establishments.

SPR will look into the allegations, Juhana Päivärinta, a project manager at SPR, affirms to Uusi Suomi.

“We must look into this, absolutely. The excesses described are so blatant that we must leave no stone unturned to find out what’s underneath and if something like this is going on in a wider scale,” he states.

He adds that he is not yet aware of any case of exploitation related to the programme.

YLE has also obtained copies of the work-practice contracts that indicate that the practice periods have been longer than the maximum of three weeks and that after the expiry of the period the employees have continued working on a new contract.

Mari Eklund-Kiiski, the head of the reception centre, tells the public broadcaster that it is likely that employers have somehow obtained the contract templates and used them without authorisation. “The objective is that the work practice periods are no longer than three weeks and that the same employee can only be used once,” she emphasises to YLE.

Päivärinta, similarly, estimates that it seems that the employer in question has taken advantage of the status of SPR. “SPR’s logo and contract details have been snatched and put on the paper,” he says.

YLE highlights that many asylum seekers are willing to accept offers even for even unpaid jobs in order to have something meaningful to do with their time.

The TET trial was launched roughly a year ago in Varsinais-Suomi and, after positive results adopted also at other reception centres in Finland in October. Its purpose is to promote the integration of asylum seekers and familiarise them with the working life and ways of living in the country.

“If they are granted asylum, they will have the readiness to seek employment. Asylum seekers who are idle can become frustrated and isolated from the society, which easily leads to institutionalisation,” explains Päivärinta.

He reveals that asylum seekers most typically work in restaurants, provide cleaning services and tend to parks and other public places. The approximately 1,000 three-week practice periods that have already been completed, he adds, have resulted in up to 120 asylum seekers – including 70–80 thus far this year – finding paid employment.

“One property management firm, for example, hired many asylum seekers after the work practice period,” he tells.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT

Photo: Vesa Moilanen – Lehtikuva

Source: Uusi Suomi