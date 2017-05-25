The purpose of the trial is to determine if it is possible to facilitate the re-entry of the long-term unemployed to the labour force by offering them social rehabilitation services instead of rehabilitative work activities.

The long-term unemployed participating in the trial will have to work – four to eight hours a day, up to five days a week – for businesses or local governments in exchange for unemployment benefits. The participants will additionally be entitled to a daily nine-euro reimbursement for their daily costs during the 6–12-month trial.

The proposal has come under considerable criticism, with the most vehement critics – such as, businessman Jari Sarasvuo and Member of Parliament Maria Tolppanen (SDP) – arguing that it would effectively sanction slave labour.

“I don’t agree with the accusations,” states Lindström.

“I naturally appreciate that concerns arise whenever something like this is carried out. It’s important to keep in mind what’s the starting point, what we’ve set out to do here. This would replace rehabilitative work activities,” he says to Uusi Suomi.

“This has not only an employment dimension but also a strong social dimension. That’s why I find it hard to understand [the claims that] this could be used as a replacement to paid employment.”

Lindström reminds that the trial was designed based on a report of the effects of a more participatory employment policy compiled by a task force headed by Heikki Hiilamo, a professor of social policy at the University of Helsinki. The report concludes that the social security system should be developed in a more participatory direction in an attempt to prevent social exclusion.

Hiilamo in February argued that the introduction of the so-called participation income would grant its recipients greater freedom to choose, together with social workers, which employment activities they participate in.

“The participation income would represent a rather drastic change in the rights and responsibilities of the unemployed in the target group. It would also signal a paradigm shift in the Finnish activation policy and social work,” he said.

Lindström argues that the approach trialled should be regarded as a social rather than an employment service.

“This is not an employment service per se but a social service that’s provided to the long-term unemployed because their life situation and their labour market relevance are such that indicate that they are incapable of entering the open labour market,” he explains.

He also points out that the target group has been chosen carefully: the approach will be applied only to those long-term unemployed whose capacity for work is reduced, due to social or health-related problems, to the extent that it is impossible for them to both find employment and participate in other employment services.

The objective, he adds, is also to ensure the participants receive vocational support from, for example, health care providers, psychiatric rehabilitation clinics, alcohol rehabilitation centres or employment counsellors.

“Our current problem is that the people participating in rehabilitative activities end up doing so for years. They’re getting nowhere,” bemoans Lindström.

The legislative changes required to launch the trial are currently under review at the Employment and Equality Committee and the Constitutional Law Committee. The changes are to be implemented later this summer and remain in place until the end of 2018.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT

Photo: Heikki Saukkomaa – Lehtikuva

Source: Uusi Suomi