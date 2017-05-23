“We should also promote such dialogue. The road to establishing trust is often a long one. There is a need to sit down at the same table and talk also in Finland, even if you do not see eye-to-eye on certain issues,” he writes in a blog on Puheenvuoro .

The United States is an example to follow in terms of promoting dialogue and co-operation between various population groups, views Jari Lindström (PS), the Minister of Employment.

Lindström recently participated in a trip to Chicago and Washington DC, the United States, organised by the Finn Church Aid. The objective of the trip, he reveals, was to examine a different approach to integrating immigrants in order to introduce new ideas to the debate surrounding the issue in Finland.

The United States has succeeded “relatively well” in one respect: motivating refugees to enter the labour markets, according to Lindström.

“As many as 80 per cent are able to get by on their own, meaning that they are working, after six months. Necessity is the best consultant, because living on welfare benefits is not an option. Of course, the labour markets are also entirely different here in Finland,” he writes.

Lindström draws attention to the great role of communities in integrating legal immigrants in the United States. Religious communities, in particular, are key for the efforts to maintain good relations and resolve conflicts between the various communities in the country.

“Dialogue is a visible part of communication between local residents, businesses and schools. The Americans are estimable because they are a people of action,” states Lindström.

He also reminds that not one of the numerous countries affected by the migrant and refugee situation has come up with a panacea for it. “No one has answers to all of the problems, even though there are good ideas and practices for individual problems,” he says.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT

Photo: Linda Manner – Lehtikuva

Source: Uusi Suomi