Statistics Finland on Wednesday reported that immigration to the country increased to an all-time high of 34,905 persons in 2016, signalling an increase of roughly 6,000 from 2015 and one of almost 3,000 from the previous record year of 2013.

Finland’s population has continued to become more diverse.

More than three-quarters (78%) of the people who moved to the country last year were foreign citizens.

Statistics Finland revealed also that emigration from the country increased notably, albeit not as sharply as immigration, in 2016: the number of people who moved abroad rose by approximately 11 per cent from the previous year to 18,082.

Over a half (59%) of the emigrants were Finnish citizens.

Finland, as a result, recorded an up-tick of almost 4,500 in its net migration gain – from 12,441 in 2015 to 16,823 in 2016.

The migration gain is attributable almost entirely to immigration from outside the European Union. Finland’s migration gain from non-member states grew by more than 50 per cent – from 10,247 in 2015 to 15,716 persons in 2016, with Iraq (3,069 persons), Russia (2,087) and Afghanistan (1,097) being the most significant contributors.

Finnish citizens, on the other hand, generated a migration loss of 2,972 persons.

Statistics Finland also highlights that emigration to other member states has grown for six years in succession, after rising by almost a thousand to 11,806 in 2016.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT

Photo: Aku Häyrynen – Lehtikuva