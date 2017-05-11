Several members of the opposition reiterated their concerns that the bill will not satisfy the objectives set for it.

The Finnish government's bill for granting consumers greater freedom of choice over their provider of social and health care services has come under a wave of criticism after it was presented to the parliament for consideration on Tuesday.

The bill is part of the comprehensive reform of social and health care services pursued by the government of Prime Minister Juha Sipilä (Centre). The main objectives of the reform include promoting health equity, bringing social and health care costs under control, and establishing a seamless chain of key health and well-being services.

By granting customers greater freedom of choice over their social and health care provider, the government is seeking to facilitate the integration of social and health care services, to encourage citizens to take greater responsibility for their health and well-being, and to improve the quality, availability and integration of services.

The bill is also expected to generate cost savings of three billion euros in the social and health care system by 2029.

Li Andersson, the chairperson of the Left Alliance, demanded on Wednesday that the government explain how the reform is expected to generate the savings.

“Setting up a system that in itself raises costs while the government is seeking to cut the costs by three billion euros isn’t a way to improve basic services. How’s that equation supposed to work?” she asked during the question time debate on Wednesday.

“You haven’t given a single answer to that question, because the only answer is that it’ll lead to either raises in customer fees or cut-backs in neighbourhood services.”

Her statement prompted a response from Juha Rehula (Centre), the Minister of Family Affairs and Social Services.

“Now you’re fuelling fears that the entire reform will be funded by raising customer fees,” he stated. “We’ll have a piece of legislation that’ll define the customer fees. It’s currently being prepared, but I have to say that not a single group or party in the [session] hall is likely ready to remove the fee cap system.”

“That means that we’ll make sure that low-income families will get the services also in the future,” stressed Rehula.

Sari Essayah, the chairperson of the Christian Democrats, estimated that the bill could be in violation of the constitutional right of citizens to equal opportunity and access to services. Whether or not the bill complies with the constitution will be determined later by the Constitutional Law Committee.

“Freedom of choice would be realised only in some of the counties,” she said.

The bill, she added, would also fail to promote the integration of social and health care services. “The bottom line is that this government’s proposal wouldn’t promote integration. It’d disperse service production to separate companies that are competing against each other,” stated Essayah.

Ville Niinistö, the chairperson of the Green League, warned that the bill could increase social and health care costs by effectively allowing service providers to benefit financially from customers who only use occupational social and health care services but are registered as both regular and occupational service users.

“Occupational health care customers – a total of 1.7 million Finns – would become an automatic revenue source for social and health care centres despite not needing any services. The system would be very, very expensive,” he stated.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT

Photo: Markku Ulander – Lehtikuva

Source: Uusi Suomi