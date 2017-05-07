Finland, the report indicates, is currently spending approximately four billion euros a year on business subsidies, a total consisting of 2.9 billion euros of tax-based and 1.1 billion euros of direct business subsidies.

The Ministry of Employment and the Economy has published its contentious report on business subsidies and their impact on economic growth .

The report also presents a plain-spoken assessment of the current business subsidy system.

“The current business subsidy system is not optimal for supporting the productivity of the public economy and, consequently, economic growth in the long term. Only roughly ten per cent of the total amount of subsidies is encouraging businesses to modernise themselves,” the ministry officials write.

The Finnish government was intent on discussing the business subsidy system and was reportedly prepared to reduce direct business subsidies in its mid-term session at the end of last month. Prime Minister Juha Sipilä (Centre), however, announced that no changes would be made to direct business subsidies, as they have been agreed on for the remainder of the electoral term.

Petteri Orpo (NCP), the Minister of Finance, defended the decision by estimating that cutting the subsidies could have undermined the budding economic growth in Finland.

The government is planning on revisiting tax-based business incentives in its framework session later this year.

The report proposes that spending on tax-based business subsidies be reduced from the current 2.9 billion euros and that direct business subsidies be re-adjusted in an attempt to encourage businesses to develop their competences and adopt more advanced means of production. It also encourages decision makers to re-examine the effectiveness and necessity of business subsidies on a regular basis.

The controversy surrounding the report, which was intended as a tool for the mid-term session, was kindled after Mika Lintilä (Centre), the Minister of Economic Affairs, announced that the report was ready for publication.

Antero Vartia (Greens) said the decision to seemingly postpone the publication raises suspicions.

“I’m really starting to suspect that [the report] may contain that experts have advised us against doing but us policy-makers lack the courage to [take action],” he said in an interview with Uusi Suomi on 25 April, 2017. “These kind of reports should be made public without anyone even having to ask,” he added.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT

Photo: Martti Kainulainen – Lehtikuva

Source: Uusi Suomi