“In recent months, there’ve been positive developments in trade and mobility between Finland and Russia,” Soini stated in a joint news conference with Sergei Lavrov, the Russian Minister of Foreign Affairs, at the Hotel Haikko Manor in Porvoo on Thursday.

Timo Soini (PS), the Minister for Foreign Affairs, has expressed his delight with the positive development of the trade relations between Finland and Russia.

“Total trade has grown. Finnish businesses’ outlook is once again brighter,” he highlighted.

Soini said he is also pleased with the recovery of tourism flows from Russia. He pointed out that both the number of visa applications and border crossings have begun to increase after a prolonged decrease.

“Russians are very welcome visitors to our country,” he added.

Lavrov similarly estimated that the slump in bilateral trade has come to an end.

“We’ve noticed that the downward trend in our economic relations has been overcome, with total trade growing by 60 per cent from the corresponding period last year between January and February,” he said.

He called attention to the importance of several ongoing development projects, such as Fortum’s investments in wind energy in Russia and Rosatom’s investments in the nuclear power plant project in Pyhäjoki, Finland.

“All of these projects have created jobs and promoted the development of our bilateral economic relations,” reminded Lavrov.

Soini and Lavrov met already for the fifth time since the former was appointed Finland’s Minister for Foreign Affairs in 2015. Soini on Thursday revealed that the discussions proceeded in good spirits, despite the duo also broaching on a number of difficult issues, such as the ongoing crisis in Ukraine.

“The Ukraine conflict is the main obstacle to normalising relations between the European Union and Russia,” he commented in the news conference. “I pleaded with Lavrov for Russia to use its influence [to resolve] the issue.”

Both Soini and Lavrov also described the situation in North Korea as alarming.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT

Photo: Markku Ulander – Lehtikuva

Source: Uusi Suomi