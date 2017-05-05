Tiina Korhonen, a government counsellor at the Ministry of Employment and the Economy, confirmed to Talouselämä on Wednesday that one of the measures under consideration is to oblige unemployed job seekers to provide employment authorities with a report of their job-seeking activity every seven days.

The Finnish government is expected to announce new measures to encourage job seekers to become more active in their efforts to find employment on Friday.

The activity reports are to be submitted via an electronic system that is yet to be set up.

Helsingin Sanomat, meanwhile, reported that job seekers will be required to send out a minimum of 12 job applications for every three months of unemployment. A failure to do so would result in a 60-day suspension of unemployment benefits, according to the newspaper.

The government is also expected to propose that the personalised employment plans drawn up for job seekers and the interviews conducted quarterly to review the employment plans be abolished in their current form. Drawing up the employment plans and conducting the interviews is currently the responsibility of the Employment and Economic Development Offices (TE Offices).

The TE Offices will be abolished as employment services will be transferred to the counties to be established as of the beginning of 2019.

Job seekers currently risk losing unemployment benefits for a period of 15–90 days if they turn down a job offer or hinder their employment prospects in other ways.

Both trade unions and opposition members have voiced their reservations about the measures reportedly laid out by the government.

Helsingin Sanomat writes that trade unions are concerned that the obligation to send out a minimum of 12 job applications every three months will result in job seekers cranking out ineffective applications while receiving no help from employment officials.

The government is additionally believed to be considering launching an online platform to allow job seekers to create profiles of themselves and network with employers who are offering jobs.

Trade unions also warn that the obligation could result in employers becoming exasperated with the high number of applicants and turning to other ways of finding employees. The online platform would consequently have a disproportionately high number of job seekers in relation to the number of job openings.

Maria Tolppanen (SDP) said in an interview with Demokraatti, the official mouthpiece of the Social Democratic Party, on Wednesday that the proposal seems like an attempt to cut back on spending on unemployment benefits at the cost of the jobless. She also pointed out that obliging the roughly 385,000 people who are currently without a job to submit weekly activity reports would likely increase the workload of employment offices.

“That costs money. Shouldn’t employment offices focus on finding hidden jobs instead of this patronising policy?” she asks.

Korhonen contrastively estimated that the reform could present an opportunity to consolidate some of the various reporting obligations currently imposed on job seekers and, thereby, improve the services provided to the unemployed, reports Talouselämä.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT

Photo: Vesa Moilanen – Lehtikuva

Source: Uusi Suomi