The Finance Committee on Tuesday expressed its support for a proposal that would allow the registration of shares in foreign nominee accounts on the condition that the tax levied on dividends paid to unidentified shareholders be raised.

Kaj Turunen (PS), the chairperson of the Parliament’s Finance Committee, demands that the tax to be imposed on dividends for nominee-registered shares be set at a minimum of 50 per cent.

It would remain illegal to set up a nominee account in Finland, according to the proposal.

EU regulation necessitates legislative changes The Finnish government is to amend the act on book-entry systems in order to ensure the legislation complies with the EU’s Central Securities Depository (CSD) Regulation.

The regulation allows companies to register their shares also in other book-entry systems than that of Euroclear Finland.

Finland’s legislation presently stipulates that Finns shareholdings’ in Finnish listed companies must be registered in the national book-entry system.

Turunen estimated earlier this week that a tax rate of 50–60 per cent would be a sufficient disincentive for shareholders with assets in foreign nominee accounts to refuse to provide the personal details required for identification. The Finns Party, he said, will only consent to a tax rate of a minimum of 50 per cent.

Petteri Orpo (NCP), the Minister of Finance, on Tuesday contrastively gauged that the tax could be set at 30 per cent.

“The 30 [per cent] that Orpo was talking about – I have no idea where it came from,” Turunen said to Uusi Suomi on Wednesday. “It wouldn’t be enough in any circumstances.”

He expressed his confidence that the government is prepared to impose a higher tax rate – of at least 50 per cent – on dividends paid to unidentified shareholders. As the current tax rate on capital income exceeding 30,000 euros is 34 per cent, it would be irrational to levy a 30 per cent tax in an attempt to discourage anonymous shareholdings in foreign nominee accounts, argued Turunen.

On Tuesday, many members of the opposition expressed their concerns about the fact that the legislation on nominee registrations is to be adopted by this autumn, months before the legislative change raising the tax on dividends for nominee-registered shares is to enter into effect.

“There may be a few-month delay,” admitted Turunen.

He assured that he is nevertheless confident that the ruling parties will find an agreement on the tax rate before the bill for the act on nominee accounts is presented for parliamentary consideration later this month.

