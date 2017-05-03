The number of first names that can be given to a newborn child is currently limited to three.

Finns in the future may have as many as four first names and a hyphenated surname comprising the surnames of both their parents, under a proposal made by a task force appointed to mull over revisions to the Finnish Names Act.

The task force presented its conclusions to Jari Lindström (PS), the Minister of Justice, on Tuesday. It argues that the legislation should be re-examined due to various societal changes, such as the increase in non-marital cohabitation, the internationalisation of families and the trend towards distinctive names.

The objective of the proposal is to relax the regulations arising from the prevalent naming practices while continuing the efforts to preserve the domestic naming culture amidst rapid internationalisation.

First names would also remain gender-specific with the exception of the few names that are considered neither distinctively feminine nor masculine, such as Lahja, Miska, Nikita, Ruska, Talvi and Tuisku. First names would also no longer have to comply with domestic naming practices but could in theory be derived from any naming culture. The names would, however, be evaluated in relation to other first names approved in Finland.

The task force proposes that the acceptability conditions for first names be clarified. For example, the potential detriment caused by a first name would be assessed differently depending on whether the name is to be given to a minor or to be adopted by an adult.

Parents would also be able to give a hyphenated surname to their child. Currently, parents themselves are allowed to adopt a hyphenated surname after marriage but have to select one of the surnames for their child.

The proposal would also grant couples in a long-term cohabitation relationship or registered partnership the right to adopt a common surname by hyphenating their surnames. Couples would be allowed to adopt a hyphenated surname if they have cohabited for a minimum of five years or have a child together or joint custody of a child.

Another objective of the legislative reform is to tear down red tape.

The task force proposes that an automatic system be established for processing name applications and notifications in an attempt to reduce processing times. Only more complicated cases would be submitted to a magistrate’s office for processing.

“The electronic processing of name and change of name notifications would correspond with the government’s objectives to digitise public services and create customer-oriented services,” the task force says in a press release.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT

Photo: Sari Gustafsson – Lehtikuva

Source: Uusi Suomi