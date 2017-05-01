The Centre Party on Thursday announced that it has nominated Jari Leppä, a 57-year-old farmer and fifth-term Member of Parliament from Eastern Finland, to take over agriculture and forestry matters.

The three ruling parties have announced their nominees to take on the new ministerial portfolios created in an attempt to reduce the workload current cabinet members.

Leppä, who is also a long-term chairperson of the Parliament’s Agriculture and Forestry Committee, estimates that deteriorating profitability is the single greatest concern among farmers in Finland. “It’ll be crucial to promote [agricultural] exports. The functioning of the food market is another thing: I don't think that it’s at a high-enough level,” he stated in an interview with Helsingin Sanomat on Thursday.

“We have the cleanest ingredients in the world and excellent processing capabilities. More research and development investments are needed in the food market in order to open up new markets,” he added.

Agriculture and forestry issues currently fall within the remit of Kimmo Tiilikainen, who will continue to serve as the Minister of the Environment.

The Centre Party also announced that ownership steering matters will be transferred from the portfolio of Prime Minister Juha Sipilä (Centre) to that of Minister of Economic Affairs Mika Lintilä. Lintilä will be relieved of his duties as the cabinet member responsible for energy issues in order to prevent a conflict of interest.

Energy issues, in turn, will be integrated into the portfolio of Tiilikainen.

The Finns Party on Thursday confirmed that Minister for Foreign Affairs Timo Soini will hand over his responsibilities as the cabinet member responsible for European affairs to Sampo Terho, 39, the chairperson of the Finns Party Parliamentary Group.

Terho has pledged to continue to defend national interest and maintain his hawkish stance on the European Union.

His ministerial portfolio will also include culture and sports, a domain that is currently part of the portfolio of Sanni Grahn-Laasonen (NCP), the Minister of Education. Terho said he is honoured to take on the responsibility for cultural affairs – especially as the country celebrated its one-hundredth year of independence.

The Finns Party, in exchange, agreed to cede the responsibility for justice affairs to the National Coalition. The responsibilities currently fall within the remit of Jari Lindström (PS), who will continue to serve as the Minister of Employment. Lindström was recently forced to take a roughly ten-day sick leave due to his heavy workload.

The National Coalition announced that the portfolio will be assigned to Antti Häkkänen, a 32-year-old first-term Member of the Parliament from Eastern Finland. He was appointed as one of the party’s deputy chairpersons last year and has previously served as a special advisor to both Prime Minister Jyrki Katainen and Paula Risikko, the Minister of Transport and Local Government.

Häkkänen revealed to Helsingin Sanomat that he is willing to continue the efforts launched by his predecessor to canvass public satisfaction with the current punitive standards.

“I think the penalties for violent and sex crimes have been relatively lenient in recent years. They must be re-examined in the scope of this project. I’m not commenting on whether or not they should be tougher,” he said.

Häkkänen and Lindström see eye-to-eye also on another much-discussed issue: a trial to abolish Swedish as a mandatory school subject should be launched in Finland.

The ministerial appointments are to be confirmed in a presidential session on Friday, 5 May, 2017. Sipilä’s government will thus consist of 12 male and five female ministers, taking it one step further away from its objective of having an equal number of men and women.

