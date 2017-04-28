The ranks of the long-term unemployed continued to fall in Finland in March, reports the Ministry of Employment and the Economy. The number of unemployed job seekers who had been without a job for an uninterrupted period of at least one year dropped by 10,400 year-on-year to 112,200 – to account for roughly a third of all unemployed job seekers.

A total of 317,300 people – 33,700 fewer than one year earlier – were registered as unemployed job seekers at the Employment and Economic Development Offices (TE Offices) in March.

The ranks of the unemployed also included 121,900 over 50-year-old and 38,600 under 25-year-old job seekers. Both of the numbers have dropped from the previous year, by 9,400 and 6,100 respectively, according to the Ministry of Employment and the Economy.

The statistics also show that under 25-year-old job seekers were less likely to remain unemployed for extended periods of time, with 61.8 per cent of them finding employment no later than three months after first registration as unemployed job seekers between January and March. The percentage represents an improvement of 2.7 percentage points from the corresponding period in 2016.

Almost 60,000 new job vacancies were reported to the TE Offices in March. The total number of unfilled vacancies, in turn, stood at 123,300, representing an increase of 14,600 from March 2016.

Statistics Finland, meanwhile, reported that the unemployment rate improved by 0.5 percentage points year-on-year to 9.6 per cent in March following a year-on-year increase of 19,000 in the number of the employed and a decrease of 14,000 in that of the unemployed.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT

Photo: Vesa Moilanen – Lehtikuva

Source: Uusi Suomi