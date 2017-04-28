“The sibling discount will increase considerably. The fee for [the second child] will be no more than 50 per cent of that for the first child, instead of the current 90 per cent,” highlights Teemu Lehtinen, the managing director of the Taxpayers’ Association of Finland (TAF).

The Finnish government’s decision to lower early-childhood education fees will create genuine cost savings especially for families with multiple children in early-childhood education.

TAF has published a series of calculations indicating that the decision will reduce the daycare costs of parents who together earn a maximum of 5,600 euros a month and whose two children are both in day care by 116 euros – from 551 to 435 euros a month.

“The reduction will be 116 euros for families that have paid full [daycare] fees. [...] That’s undeniably a notable amount, a proper reduction in their burden,” analyses Lehtinen.

“The government has found the right remedy for the issue of daycare fees,” he adds.

The cost savings will be even greater for lower-income families with children. Parents who earn a total of 3,800 euros a month and whose children are both in daycare, for example, will see their daycare bills decrease by over 50 per cent – from 262 euros to 128 euros a month, according to TAF.

The cost savings would not be as notable for families with one child.

The decision will have no impact on the daycare costs of parents of a single child who earn a total of at least 5,400 euros a month: their daycare costs will remain unchanged at 290 euros a month. Parents who earn a total of 2,800 euros a month and whose only child is in daycare, meanwhile, will see their daycare bill decrease from 83 euros to 0 euros a month.

Another group benefiting from the changes are single parents – especially those with multiple daycare-aged children. A single parent who earns 5,000 euros a month and has two children in daycare, for example, is set to save 173 euros a month in early-childhood education costs.

Lehtinen estimates that the decision to cut early-childhood education fees is by far the most impactful and important decision to emerge from the mid-term session held on Monday and Tuesday.

“It’s great that the government recognised that daycare fees have helped create inactivity traps and made some concrete changes. The changes will rectify the biggest problems relatively well,” he says.

TAF also points out in a press release that the changes in how early-childhood education fees are determined will have no impact on the progressive nature of the fees, a fact that will remain a work disincentive for the parents of young children.

“Also daycare fees should in the future be a regular service fee, which is reasonable for everyone,” says Lehtinen.

The reductions in early-childhood education fees will be implemented by revising how the fees are determined, raising the income threshold for eligibility for free early-childhood education and increasing the so-called sibling discounts.

An estimated 6,700 families will consequently gain free access to early-childhood education.

Orpo: Early-childhood education a means to prevent marginalisation

Petteri Orpo (NCP), the Minister of Finance, recently voiced his concern about the relatively low rate of enrolment in early-childhood education in Finland. Fewer than three in four (74%) of four-year-old children in the country are currently enrolled in early-childhood education, compared to more than 90 per cent elsewhere in the Nordics.

“What’s especially problematic is that those children who’d benefit the most from it have the lowest enrolment rate,” he said.

He drew attention to a recent study indicating that children participating in early-childhood education under the age of three, irrespective of the educational background of their parents, are more likely to continue to upper-secondary and higher education than children not participating in early-childhood education.

“We already know that developing and raising enrolment in early-childhood education is one of the best measures to prevent marginalisation,” added Orpo.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT

Photo: Roni Lehti – Lehtikuva

Source: Uusi Suomi