“Everything now hinges on what kind of a growth path we’re on. You can summarise that our ability to cope and succeed in the latter half of the [electoral] term hinges on how much the gross domestic product will grow this year, next year and in 2019,” he stated on Tuesday.

Prime Minister Juha Sipilä (Centre) has reminded that economic growth is a prerequisite for reversing the debt trajectory of Finland.

The Finnish Government is seeking to halt the increase in its debt burden by 2021. The projections published after the mid-term review session on Tuesday, however, indicate that country will take on 3.6 billion euros in new debt in 2021.

The projections take into account the first tranche of the proposed acquisition of a new fighter jet fleet in 2021.

Sipilä revealed that preliminary calculations indicate that a growth rate of two per cent would suffice to reverse the debt trajectory by 2021.

The latest economic forecasts indicate that the growth rate is likely to fall short of the two per cent mark. The Bank of Finland, for example, has forecast that the national economy will expand by 1.6 per cent in 2017, by 1.5 per cent in 2018 and by 1.3 per cent in 2019.

Petteri Orpo (NCP), the Minister of Finance, similarly estimated that economic growth is not yet on a sustainable footing, admitting that the looming round of sector-specific collective bargaining talks is a particular concern.

The Union of Professional Engineers in Finland has announced that it will seek wage increases in excess of two per cent in the negotiations scheduled for this autumn. Wage increases are an objective also for the Academic Engineers and Architects in Finland (TEK), while the Finnish Forest Industries is reportedly considering offering wage increases in exchange for revisions to collective agreements.

Orpo flinched at the prospect of a two per cent increase in wages.

“I’d say that what we need now is moderation. Wages are certainly determined in the labour markets, and we have no plans of stepping in, but I have a message to the talks: moderation, moderation,” he said in a press conference on Tuesday.

“The competitiveness pact has allowed us to find solutions to improve the competitiveness of export-oriented industries. We’re catching up with our rival countries in a significant way. All we need now is moderation to really be able to eliminate the difference and boost our exports. For the sake of employment, continue the moderation,” he pleaded.

He refused to speculate on whether or not the possible failure of labour markets to continue the moderation would prompt the central administration to reconsider the tax concessions it is expected to introduce in 2018.

“I don’t want to set any conditions or make any edicts,” said Orpo.

The Government adopted income tax concessions worth a total of 515 million euros at the beginning of the year to offset the effects of the competitiveness pact on the purchasing power of employees. It is expected to make a decision on additional concessions for the years to come in in the second half of the year.

Both Orpo and Sipilä also underscored that improving the employment situation will be key for the efforts to boost economic growth and reverse the debt trajectory. The objective laid out in the government programme is to raise the employment rate to 72 per cent by 2021.

Statistics Finland has reported that the employment rate crept up to 68.7 per cent in 2016. The Ministry of Employment and the Economy expects the rate to improve by 0.4 percentage points in 2017 and by 0.5 percentage points in 2018.

Raising the employment rate to 72 per cent would require that 110,000 people join the ranks of the employed.

The Government has conceded that the objective seems increasingly elusive.

“That’s why we have to introduce more measures – such as the ones we laid out [in the mid-term session], removing inactivity traps, encouraging economic growth and job seekers to accept job offers – to improve the employment situation and stop living on debt,” stated Orpo.

The measures to remove inactivity traps are expected to raise the number of the employed by 5,000.

The Ministry of Finance has emphasised that further measures to balance public finances are needed urgently in light of the projected changes in the demographics of Finland.

“The greatest challenge we’ll face in the 2020s will be the challenge of population ageing. We have to create economic growth and balance the public economy before that to make sure we get by and are on the right track,” said Orpo.

