The Government revealed that it will re-allocate roughly 300 million euros for promoting cutting-edge research and its societal impacts, and the product development and internationalisation efforts of businesses.

The Government of Prime Minister Juha Sipilä (Centre) announced the outcomes of its two-day mid-term session in a news conference organised shortly after 10pm on Tuesday.

The Finnish Funding Agency for Innovation (Tekes) will receive 70 million euros for funding the joint projects of businesses, research institutions and the central administration that encourage economic growth in 2018–2019. The Academy of Finland, in turn, will receive an appropriation of 50 million euros for establishing flagship research institutions.

The Government will step up its investments in education and expertise also by allocating 60 million euros for re-capitalising both of the governmental agencies.

An additional 80 million euros will be set aside for re-capitalising the a body responsible for maintaining the learning environments and technologies in vocational education. General upper-secondary education, meanwhile, will be overhauled in an attempt to improve the quality of teaching, learning outcomes and facilitate the transition of students to higher education.

A subsidy of 50 million euros will be granted to promote the export and tourism promotion efforts of Business Finland, a governmental agency to be created by consolidating Finpro and Tekes at the beginning of 2018.

The Government also announced the launch of a new programme designed attract international experts and utilise their contact networks to promote the growth and investments of businesses in Finland.

The measures will include developing ecosystems, innovation platforms and labour markets in a way that encourages entrepreneurship and ensures their availability also to international professionals. The programme will also seek to support growth and employment by introducing a special residence permit for start-up entrepreneurs.

Border controls to be stepped up

The investments detailed in yesterday evening’s press conference were targeted primarily at four key areas: caring, reforms, security, and growth, expertise and employment.

The Government revealed that it will invest 92 million euros in beefing up the capabilities of security authorities to anticipate, detect, analyse and respond to threats in the constantly evolving security environment.

A number of legislative projects, it said, will be launched to prepare for the threats posed by cyber and hybrid warfare, organised crime, and terrorist and other extremist organisations.

The Finnish Border Guard, for example, will receive an additional eight million euros a year for improving the efficiency of border control measures. The Police of Finland, in turn, will receive an additional 34.5 million euros for funding its core operations in 2018.

Continued commitment to carbon-neutrality

The Government also reiterated its commitment to moving towards an entirely carbon-neutral Finland.

It announced the decision to invest an additional 25 million over the next four years in taking steps towards abandoning the use of coal in energy production, halving the use of imported oil and raising the share of renewable energy to at least 50 per cent of total energy consumption.

The measures would see the country meet its commitments under the Paris Agreement.

The investment will be used to promote wood construction, renewable energy production and low-emission forms of transport, such as gas and electric vehicles. An emphasis will also be placed on experiments related to the circular economy, artificial intelligence and employment, according to the Government.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT

Photo: Antti Aimo-Koivisto – Lehtikuva