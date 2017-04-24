The automotive manufacturer is planning on hiring roughly one thousand new employees for its assembly line, knit line, paint shop and internal logistics operations during the course of the spring, after announcing a new manufacturing agreement with Daimler in March .

Valmet Automotive is recruiting immigrants at a high level for a variety of jobs at its assembly plant in Uusikaupunki, Finland.

Immigrants will make up a considerable share of the new employees, Mikael Mäki, the communications director at the automotive manufacturer, says in an interview with Uusi Suomi.

Valmet Automotive is one of the participants in a social impact bond (SIB) programme launched to facilitate the entry of immigrants to the labour market. SIBs are bonds where the repayment and return on investment are contingent upon the achievement of one or more pre-determined social outcomes.

The bonds were first adopted in the United Kingdom in 2010 to raise funding for the rehabilitation of prisoners.

Mäki reveals that the assembly plant hired its first immigrant employees years ago and has currently dozens of employees of immigrant backgrounds. “In fact, we’ll be interviewing dozens of immigrant [applicants] today,” he added on Friday.

Prime Minister Juha Sipilä (Centre) voiced his delight with the recruitment approach adopted by the automotive maker in the Finnish Parliament on Friday.

“Yesterday, I paid a visit to the assembly plant in Uusikaupunki, and I was delighted to learn that they’re interviewing a number of immigrants and have already recruited them. So, it’s something that has been put to practical use there,” he said.

Mäki underscored that immigrants are recruited for the same positions as native-born applicants and that neither group of applicants is preferred over the other, as the recruitment decisions are made solely based on whether or not the applicants satisfiy the general requirements.

“A level of Finnish proficiency and, of course, the right attitude to work,” he listed.

The interest seems to be mutual. Mäki revealed that the automotive manufacturer has organised recruitment events targeted specifically at immigrants, which have had a good turnout, and has largely positive experiences of immigrant employees.

“Our experiences of people of immigrant backgrounds are and have been very positive. That’s why we see no reason why we shouldn’t hire more of them,” he said.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT

Photo: Vesa Moilanen – Lehtikuva

Source: Uusi Suomi