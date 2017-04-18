18
Tue, Apr
FAD new

Jori Arvonen (left), the state under-secretary for EU affairs, Timo Soini (PS), the Minister for Foreign Affairs, and Lorenz Meyer-Minnemann, the head of civil preparedness at Nato, attended the signing ceremony of the memorandum of agreement for establishing the European Centre of Excellence for Countering Hybrid Threats in Helsinki on 11 April, 2017.

Domestic
Tools
Typography

Jarno Limnéll, a professor of cybersecurity at Aalto University, estimates that the establishment of the European Centre of Excellence for Countering Hybrid Threats in Helsinki is an indication of the recognition enjoyed by the comprehensive security model of Finland.

Limnéll believes the centre will also enhance the country’s role in developing EU-Nato co-operation in preventing hybrid threats.

“Finland’s comprehensive security model, which brings together various societal institutions to participate in fostering security, has been acknowledged by both the EU and Nato. Our national model is an excellent example of how to prepare for hybrid threats and implement co-operation, although our own model must also be developed constantly,” he writes in a column for Iltalehti.

Limnéll argues that the priority should  be to strengthen mutual trust and promote practical co-operation between the member states of the EU and Nato. The European Centre of Excellence for Countering Hybrid Threats, he adds, will provide Finland with a great opportunity to encourage co-operation in an area that is of significance in the current security climate in Europe.

“[Finland] has thus an opportunity to reinforce its position as a reliable partner in promoting security,” he says.

Kristi Raik, a senior researcher at the Finnish Institute of International Affairs, has similarly lauded the country for taking initiative and becoming the host of the Centre of Excellence for Countering Hybrid Threats.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT
Photo: Markku Ulander – Lehtikuva
Source: Uusi Suomi

ICP2

Most read articles

News From YLE

After-dark 2017
Helsinki Finland Cloudy, -2 °C
Current Conditions
Sunrise: 5:53 am   |   Sunset: 8:48 pm
61%     6.3 m/s     34.744 bar
Forecast
Tue Low: -2 °C High: 1 °C
Wed Low: -1 °C High: 3 °C
Thu Low: 0 °C High: 4 °C
Fri Low: 2 °C High: 5 °C
Sat Low: 0 °C High: 5 °C
Sun Low: 0 °C High: 5 °C
Mon Low: 0 °C High: 5 °C
Tue Low: 0 °C High: 5 °C
Wed Low: 1 °C High: 5 °C
Thu Low: 1 °C High: 6 °C

Partners