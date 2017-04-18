Limnéll believes the centre will also enhance the country’s role in developing EU-Nato co-operation in preventing hybrid threats.

Jarno Limnéll, a professor of cybersecurity at Aalto University, estimates that the establishment of the European Centre of Excellence for Countering Hybrid Threats in Helsinki is an indication of the recognition enjoyed by the comprehensive security model of Finland.

“Finland’s comprehensive security model, which brings together various societal institutions to participate in fostering security, has been acknowledged by both the EU and Nato. Our national model is an excellent example of how to prepare for hybrid threats and implement co-operation, although our own model must also be developed constantly,” he writes in a column for Iltalehti.

Limnéll argues that the priority should be to strengthen mutual trust and promote practical co-operation between the member states of the EU and Nato. The European Centre of Excellence for Countering Hybrid Threats, he adds, will provide Finland with a great opportunity to encourage co-operation in an area that is of significance in the current security climate in Europe.

“[Finland] has thus an opportunity to reinforce its position as a reliable partner in promoting security,” he says.

Kristi Raik, a senior researcher at the Finnish Institute of International Affairs, has similarly lauded the country for taking initiative and becoming the host of the Centre of Excellence for Countering Hybrid Threats.

