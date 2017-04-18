Statistics Finland reported on Thursday that the country's working-day adjusted gross domestic product increased by 3.0 per cent year-on-year in February, representing already the second consecutive month with a growth rate of at least three per cent.

Economists have estimated that the economy and growth statistics published ahead of last weekend are an indication of better times to come for Finland.

Revised data indicate that working-day adjusted output increased by 3.7 per cent from the previous year in January.

“The growth rate has exceeded three per cent already for a few months in succession and could continue doing so judging by confidence indicators. The impossible is becoming possible,” rejoiced Reijo Heiskanen, the chief economist at OP Financial Group.

The financial services provider has forecast that the national economy will expand by 1.8 per cent in 2017. The Bank of Finland, in turn, recently raised its growth forecast for the year from 1.3 to 1.6 per cent.

Pasi Kuoppamäki, the chief economist at Danske Bank, is similarly optimistic that the growth rate will continue to exceed expectations in the months to come. “The three per cent growth rate can be sustained in 2017, barring any severe fluctuations. It would allow us to cut down the substantial lead of Sweden,” he tweeted on Thursday.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT

Photo: Jussi Nukari – Lehtikuva

Source: Uusi Suomi