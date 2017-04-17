“Skilled people are our most valuable competitive asset. We have to support employment by securing funding for adult education and unemployment services,” he says.

Jarkko Eloranta, the chairman of the Central Organisation of Finnish Trade Unions (SAK), has urged the Government of Prime Minister Juha Sipilä (Centre) to take action in its upcoming mid-term session to support employment.

The Government, he adds, should also consider raising the school-leaving age as a means to prevent the marginalisation of young men.

Eloranta reminds that the unemployment trend has yet been fully reversed, despite the economy taking a turn for the better and recent statistics indicating that the number of consultative negotiations and lay-offs decreased to a six-year low over the first few months of the year.

“The long-term unemployed, in particular, will need more support to re-gain entry to the working life,” he argues in a press release.

Eloranta acknowledges that the fragmentation of labour markets is a challenge for all stakeholders, including trade unions such as SAK. “SAK’s responsibility is to analyse the changes and take part in creating a framework for new types of employment. It is also necessary to adjust the social security system to better suit new types of employment,” he tells.

“The most significant advocacy and development needs are currently found in the areas of self-employment, crowd-work and short-term employment.”

He stresses that in spite of the changing nature of employment and the role of trade unions, the current reality should also be taken into consideration: work remains time and place-specific for most Finns.

“The demands of people regarding the quality of employment and the meaningfulness of work are important, along with the financial aspects. It is the responsibility of trade unions to mould these expectations into viable proposals for labour market negotiations and legislative work,” says Eloranta.

SAK is a 110-year-old trade union confederation that currently consists of some 20 trade unions and represents nearly one million wage earners in the manufacturing industries, public sector, transport sector and private service sector.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT

Photo: Emmi Korhonen – Lehtikuva

Source: Uusi Suomi