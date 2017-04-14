The number of all narcotics offences reported to the authorities, meanwhile, increased by 7.5 per cent between 2015–2016.

The National Bureau of Investigation (KRP) has reported that the number of aggravated narcotics offences reported to law enforcement authorities increased by 9.7 per cent from the previous year in Finland in 2016.

KRP reminds in a press release that the number of drug offences reported to law enforcement authorities can vary dramatically from year to year, as the number depends closely on how pre-trial investigations into the most serious narcotics offences progress and succeed.

Its analysis is corroborated by statistics: last year, the number of people suspected of aggravated drug offences increased by nearly 23 per cent from the previous year, whereas that of people suspected of unlawful use of narcotics decreased by 5.5 per cent.

KRP also reveals that the criminal organisations smuggling controlled substances to the country are increasingly international. The largest drug trafficking operations, it adds, have been carried out by multinational organisations with contact persons in a number of different countries.

“Finland is a fixed part of the narcotics market in Europe, where large-scale trafficking operations are carried out by systematically utilising compatriots and other contacts in different countries,” tells KRP.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT

Photo: Handout / Finnish Customs

Source: Uusi Suomi