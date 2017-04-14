Risikko argues that by receiving refugees directly from the refugee camps operated by the United Nations, it would be possible to provide those in the most vulnerable position with safe passage to Europe.

Paula Risikko (NCP), the Minister of the Interior, has proposed that Finland raise its refugee quota for next year by 40 per cent, from 750 to 1,050.

“At the same time, we would be fighting against human trafficking,” she adds.

Finland has re-settled quota refugees since the 1970s. Both Finland and the European Union are also committed to expanding the current quota refugee system to include more member states.

“In the EU, Finland has consistently placed an emphasis on the importance of improving migration management and developing legal migration channels. All member states should shoulder their responsibility in this respect,” states Risikko.

The United Nations, along with other inter-governmental organisations, have estimated that the ongoing refugee crisis is the worst since World War II.

The Ministry of the Interior states that re-settling quota refugees is a way to help those in genuine need, as the international protection needs of people accepted into the country as quota refugees have been assessed prior to their arrival. Quota refugees are selected for re-settlement by the UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) from among people who are already registered as refugees in another country.

Risikko’s proposal was shot down categorically by Sampo Terho, the chairperson of the Finns Party Parliamentary Group, on Thursday. He stressed that the three ruling parties have not discussed the possibility of raising the annual refugee quota in any capacity.

“We haven’t discussed this. We won’t discuss this. The quota won’t be raised,” he tweeted.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT

Photo: Heikki Saukkomaa – Lehtikuva

Source: Uusi Suomi