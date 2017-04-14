WWF Finland reported yesterday, citing calculations made by the Global Footprint Network, that the country reached its overshoot day – the day when it exhausted its share of the natural resources generated annually by the Earth – on 3 April, 2017.

Finns have already drained their share of the planet’s natural resource budget for the year.

“We therefore consumed an amount of natural resources that should have sufficed for the entire year in only a little more than three months. Finns consumed their share of global resources roughly four months before the global average,” the non-governmental nature conservation organisation highlights in a press release.

Finland reached its overshoot day last year on 11 April.

“What is alarming is that we are continuing to use as much natural resources as we did ten years ago irrespective of the measures introduced to promote sustainable development,” states Liisa Rohweder, the secretary general at WWF Finland.

She acknowledges that the development has been positive, albeit painstaking, in recent years with the sole exception of the this year’s setback.

WWF Finland reminds that the rapid depletion of natural resources – both in Finland and abroad – is attributable primarily to energy consumption, transport and food production. Finland, it adds, could reduce its ecological footprint by increasing the utilisation of wind power, solar power and heat pumps, improving the energy efficiency of buildings, encouraging the use of public transport and discouraging mass tourism to far-flung destinations.

Food production is another contributor to the overconsumption of natural resources. Rohweder reminds that everyone is able to reduce their ecological footprint by replacing meat in their diet with vegetables or sustainably caught fish and by reducing food waste.

“Our ecological debt burden remains way too heavy. The consequences of our overconsumption are felt especially in developing countries, where biodiversity is declining the fastest and people are finding it harder to make a living,” she says.

The Earth Overshoot Day has in recent years arrived in August. The day marks the date on which the consumption of natural resources by all of humanity has exceeded the calculated biocapacity of the Earth – that is, its capacity to generate renewable natural resources and process the greenhouse gas emissions generated by the use of fossil fuels.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT

Photo: Antti Aimo-Koivisto – Lehtikuva

Source: Uusi Suomi