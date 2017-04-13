The industrial actions, including three work stoppages, are scheduled to take place in early May, according to Kauppalehti .

The Federation of Professional and Managerial Staff (YTN) has issued a strike warning after its proposal to begin negotiations over a new collective agreement for its members employed in the commerce sector was turned down by the Finnish Commerce Federation.

“We’ve proposed an agreement that would’ve allowed for extensive local bargaining. The Commerce Federation turned down the proposal to begin negotiations. We were left with the option to either give up or apply pressure to begin the negotiations. We’ve now chosen the latter option,” says Heikki Kauppi, the chairperson of YTN.

Ville-Veikko Rantamaula, the director of collective bargaining at YTN, points out that only 10.6 per cent of the professional and managerial staff employed in the commerce sector are currently compensated for overtime work. The figure, he adds, translates to nearly 200 hours of additional work a year.

“With only slightly over ten per cent receiving the statutory compensation, the situation is extremely alarming,” he says.

YTN also estimates that the expiry of the central-level collective agreements will leave roughly 30,000 professional and managerial staff in the commerce sector outside the scope of all collective agreements.

Anna Lavikkala, the head of labour market issues at the Finnish Commerce Federation, questions the merits of drawing up a collective agreement for an employee group no more than a few thousands in strength. She also reminds that unpaid overtime work does not fall within the scope of collective agreements but rather within that of the working hours act.

She adds that the collective agreements applied to managerial staff in the retail sector have been drawn up with Service Union United (PAM) and the Union of Foremen in Commerce (KEY).

The Finnish Commerce Federation also reminds that the earnings of professional and managerial staff in the retail sector have increased more than those of many occupational groups with their own collective agreements.

The work stoppages are tentatively scheduled to affect Kesko, SOK, Stockmann, Oriola, Instru Optiikka and Inex Partners on 2 May, and 5 May. All of the announced industrial actions will be called off in the event that the bargaining negotiations begin, according to YTN.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT

Photo: Vesa Moilanen – Lehtikuva

Source: Uusi Suomi