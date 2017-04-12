The man is believed to have accessed the databases to obtain classified and confidential information not related to his official duties while employed, on a fixed-term basis, by Supo in the summer and autumn of 2015.

The National Bureau of Investigation (KRP) has wrapped up its pre-trial investigation into a man suspected of abusing the databases of the Finnish Security Intelligence Service (Supo).

The pre-trial investigation shows that the suspect did not disclose any of the information to third parties and was motivated primarily by personal curiosity, Kai Käkelä, a detective chief inspector at KRP, tells Helsingin Sanomat.

The information was nonetheless such that it ending up in the wrong hands would have posed a threat to national and government security, according to a press release from KRP. The ex-employee is consequently suspected of disclosure of a national secret, data protection offence and violation of official duty.

Supo detected the suspicious data enquiries during an internal check and filed a request for inquiry with KRP. The case has been submitted to the Prosecutor’s Office of Uusimaa for consideration of charges.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT

Photo: Martti Kainulainen – Lehtikuva

Source: Uusi Suomi