The National Bureau of Investigation (KRP) has wrapped up its pre-trial investigation into a man suspected of abusing the databases of the Finnish Security Intelligence Service (Supo).
The man is believed to have accessed the databases to obtain classified and confidential information not related to his official duties while employed, on a fixed-term basis, by Supo in the summer and autumn of 2015.
The pre-trial investigation shows that the suspect did not disclose any of the information to third parties and was motivated primarily by personal curiosity, Kai Käkelä, a detective chief inspector at KRP, tells Helsingin Sanomat.
The information was nonetheless such that it ending up in the wrong hands would have posed a threat to national and government security, according to a press release from KRP. The ex-employee is consequently suspected of disclosure of a national secret, data protection offence and violation of official duty.
Supo detected the suspicious data enquiries during an internal check and filed a request for inquiry with KRP. The case has been submitted to the Prosecutor’s Office of Uusimaa for consideration of charges.
Aleksi Teivainen – HT
Photo: Martti Kainulainen – Lehtikuva
Source: Uusi Suomi